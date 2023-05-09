Obituary: Victor Gabossi

Victor Gabossi

March 3, 1935 – April 25, 2023

Victor Gabossi, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family at the age of 88, on April 25, 2023; exactly 17 years after his beloved mother, Julia Delazzer Gabossi passed.

He was born in Waukee, Iowa, March 3, 1935, to Frank Gabossi and Julia Delazzer Gabossi, both immigrants from northern Italy. His family moved to Oak Creek, CO, when he was 5 years old. Victor was one of ten children who grew up in an old meeting house on the hill above Oak Creek where his father worked in a coal mine. During World War II, Victor and his siblings worked in the lettuce and spinach fields earning 25 cents an hour. In order to work there, Victor had to say he was 16 when in fact he was only 12 years old.

Victor loved music and had a scholarship to study music, but the tough town of Oak Creek did not allow him to pursue his interest in music. At the age of 20, he moved to Glenwood Springs and went to work in the Thompson Creek mine where some of his brothers were working.

Victor met the love of his life, Lois, in Steamboat. They were married in Denver on April 14, 1956, and raised three children, Vikki, Vance and Valerie. He always said he fell in love with Lois at first sight and loved her for the rest of his life until the end. They just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary where he was able to sing for his family and friends at Grand River Health Care Center (thanks to Sally Peterson for making that happen). He called Lois his “guiding light.” She taught him how to handle horses, he had never been on a horse until he met her. Later in life they owned horses, and every summer would take weeklong backpack trips on the flat tops. Victor loved the outdoors; he would sit all day long on the shore of Lake Powell fishing. He loved horseback riding and hunting. His favorite vacation spots were Laughlin, Las Vegas and Mesquite, NV where he would take Lois several times a year. Never her favorite place to vacation, but her favorite place was next to Victor. Everyone who knew them could see how much in love they were; they had a true love story.

Victor was the icon and Godfather of hairdressers in Glenwood. Everyone knew Victor. He opened his first hair salon in 1959, sold the business in 2005 and continued to work part-time until his eyes wouldn’t let him. He retired at 80.

Victor is survived by his wife, Lois; two daughters, Vikki Gabossi and Valerie (Bob) Imondi; daughter-in-law, Linda Gabossi; Grandchildren Victor (Kodi) Imondi; Robert (Chelsey) Imondi; Ryan (Ashley) Imondi; Breanne (Rick) Zatarain; Kody Gabossi; Dessa (Tyson) Randall; 7 great grandchildren; 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Victor was preceded in death by his father, mother, 3 brothers, 1 sister and his beloved son, Vance Gabossi.

There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, June 10 at 2 PM at the Elks Lodge in Glenwood Springs. Additional parking in front of the old K-Mart by the bus stop at the Glenwood Springs Mall, shuttle service provided.