Obituary: Victor Lopez
Victor Gerald Lopez, 83, passed away April 11, 2020 at Valley View Hospital from complications of pneumonia. He was surrounded by family. Victor was born in Rifle, Colorado and served in the Army, four years. He went on to marry the love of his life of 60 years, Flora. He had a great love for the outdoors including camping, fishing, hunting and eagle spotting along the river. The thing he loved most other than his wife and family were Colorado sports, especially the Denver Broncos. He is survived by his wife, daughter Cora (John) Sepsey, and son Gerald. Grandchildren Alyssa (Corey) Zetts, and Tyler (Jenna) Sepsey. His brothers Jerry, Donnie (Rosie), Eddie (Linda), Richard (Yvonne) and sister Jeannie, and many nieces and nephews. Victor was a special person who touched many lives and had the best stories to tell. A memorial will be set at a later date.
