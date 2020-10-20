Obituary: Virginia Erickson

Virginia Erickson

July 4, 1930 – September 20, 2020

Virginia Erickson, 90, a beloved New Castle Resident, passed away on September 20, 2020. She and her son shared a birthday on July 4th, Independence Day. She was born in 1930, spent her teenage years as a resident of Camp Hale, and graduated from New Castle High School in 1948. Virginia was a fierce advocate for everything New Castle and the people who live here. She served on the Town Council for eleven years from 1989 to 2000. She and her husband Joe Erickson volunteered for every event and were always the first to arrive and the last to leave. In 2003 she was recognized as the Garfield County Humanitarian of the year and in 2010 as the New Castle Volunteer of the year.

She had a passion for history and was her class historian. Virginia was an active volunteer at the New Castle Museum helping to preserve its past. New Castle schools loved her as a para-professional and mentor helping students learn to read and teaching lessons on New Castle history. Virginia volunteered as an emergency medical technician for the ambulance and was a staunch supporter of seniors including coordinating senior lunches. Virginia was a devoted member of New Hope Church.

Never one to seek notoriety and uncomfortable when applauded for her efforts, Virginia’s humility and grace were only surpassed by her ability to get things done. Her four children, Crystal, Alan, Greg, and Barb can attest she had a passion to learn new things, a great listener, and a truly caring person. She loved to fish and enjoyed taking all the grandkids camping. Every Christmas everyone looked forward to her pizzelle cookies and other homemade goodies. Her infinite generosity and sweet smile will be missed by all.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Erickson, her three children Alan Allen, Greg Allen, Barb Allen, daughter Crystal Bradley proceeded her in death in 2005, stepchildren Hans Erickson, Treese Erickson,16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

Virginia was honored by a proclamation by the Town Council of New Castle for the impact of her efforts. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations may be made in Virginia’s name to the New Castle Historical Society Museum.