Obituary: Vivian (Lucy) Croy
June 17, 1953 – May 31, 2022
Vivian Lucille Croy, age 68, of Sapulpa, OK, passed away after a short battle of cancer on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Mansion at Waterford Assisted Living in Oklahoma City, OK, with family by her side.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 15, 2022, at Newcomer West Metro Chapel in Lakewood, CO. Visitation will be held one hour prior, from 10:00-11:00 am, at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 1:00 pm in Fort Logan National Cemetery.
