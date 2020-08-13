Obituary: Walter Christie Wieben

Walter Christie Wieben

Provided Photo

Walter Christie

Wieben

December 24, 1927 – August 5, 2020

Walter Christie Wieben, 92 passed away peacefully on August 5, 2020 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

Walt (“Sonny”) Wieben was born on December 24, 1927 in Aspen, Colorado, the oldest child of Chris and Anne Wieben. Walt married Joyce Barz in 1951. They were later divorced. He married Dorothy Dunn in 1994.

Walt is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his children, Wendy, Clint, David, Marc and Matt, his sister Shirley Alsbury, 12 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Walter Bruce Wieben, his sister, Betty Hartle, and his grandson, Kirk Wieben.

Full obituary available at https://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com/obituary-listing. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Farnum Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Burial will be at the Red Butte Cemetery in Aspen, Colorado.