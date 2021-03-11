Obituary: Warren Gentry
March 7, 2021
Warren Gentry, age 53, died peacefully at his home in New Castle on March 7th, 2021. After graduating from Appalachian State in Boone North Carolina in 1995 with a degree in Graphic Design, he responded to an ad in a magazine for a bike technician. The job was at BSR, included housing and became his opportunity to move to the Roaring Fork Valley. Warren quickly fell in love with the valley where he was an avid snowboarder, biker and could always be found with a group of friends. Bikes were a lifelong passion for Warren – he built custom frames, was an experienced technician and received the ‘local choice award’ for best mechanic in Glenwood.
Warren was a kind hearted, giving, thoughtful gentleman with a great sense of humor. He was able to light up a room with his high energy and fun personality. He enjoyed teaching his son Gunnar his passions – bike riding, skateboarding, snowboarding, basketball and playing pranks. Warren instilled his love for North Carolina in Gunnar and they shared a bond for their favorite Carolina teams.
Warren (Gerald Warren Gentry Jr.) AKA ‘G Child’ was born in Asheville, North Carolina February 29th 1968. He is preceded in death by mother Trina Carol Matthews and father Gerald Warren Gentry. He is survived by his son Gunnar Gentry and his mother Corrie Murray; a sister Katharine (Mark) Davis, niece Emily Davis; Uncle Ross and Aunt Kathleen Matthews, and cousins Meghan and Daniel Matthews. He is also survived by the QLP (Quantum Leap Posse) Andy McDaniel, Scott Maloney, and Chad Taylor. Long live!
A celebration of life is tentatively planned for April 3rd for family and friends.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User