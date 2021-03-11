Obituary: Warren Gentry

Warren Gentry

Warren Gentry, age 53, died peacefully at his home in New Castle on March 7th, 2021. After graduating from Appalachian State in Boone North Carolina in 1995 with a degree in Graphic Design, he responded to an ad in a magazine for a bike technician. The job was at BSR, included housing and became his opportunity to move to the Roaring Fork Valley. Warren quickly fell in love with the valley where he was an avid snowboarder, biker and could always be found with a group of friends. Bikes were a lifelong passion for Warren – he built custom frames, was an experienced technician and received the ‘local choice award’ for best mechanic in Glenwood.

Warren was a kind hearted, giving, thoughtful gentleman with a great sense of humor. He was able to light up a room with his high energy and fun personality. He enjoyed teaching his son Gunnar his passions – bike riding, skateboarding, snowboarding, basketball and playing pranks. Warren instilled his love for North Carolina in Gunnar and they shared a bond for their favorite Carolina teams.

Warren (Gerald Warren Gentry Jr.) AKA ‘G Child’ was born in Asheville, North Carolina February 29th 1968. He is preceded in death by mother Trina Carol Matthews and father Gerald Warren Gentry. He is survived by his son Gunnar Gentry and his mother Corrie Murray; a sister Katharine (Mark) Davis, niece Emily Davis; Uncle Ross and Aunt Kathleen Matthews, and cousins Meghan and Daniel Matthews. He is also survived by the QLP (Quantum Leap Posse) Andy McDaniel, Scott Maloney, and Chad Taylor. Long live!

A celebration of life is tentatively planned for April 3rd for family and friends.