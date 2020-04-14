Obituary: Warren “Junior” Bomberger
Warren, born in Wichita, Kansas to Chris C. and Pama Colle Bomberger, has lost his battle with addiction. At the age of two Warren became a citizen of the Roaring Fork Valley. After a stint in New Mexico he graduated from Farmington High School in 1986. Warren was employed in the concrete and home insulation industries. He was a great handyman, always willing to help. He loved a variety of outdoor activities and living in New Castle. He was the best neighbor you’d ever want, always fun to be around. He was preceded in death by all of his grandparents and his father. He is survived by his mother, Pama Colle’, Belgrade, MT, and sisters, Tamii Finkbeiner, Belgrade, MT, and Autumn Colle’, Tacoma, WA. A memorial in New Castle is intended for late summer or early fall.
