Obituary: Warren Stanley Walker

Warren Stanley Walker

Provided Photo

February 2, 1947 – April 1, 2023

Warren went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Following a brief illness, he went peacefully with his family by his side.

Warren was born to Carl O. Walker and Joyce E. (Gierhart) Walker in Cedaredge, CO. The family moved to Idaho when Warren was 8. During the summer of 1960, they traveled back to Colorado where they settled on Silt Mesa. He attended school in Silt and was part of the last graduating class of Silt High School in 1966. He worked at Valley Farms and Rifle Feed Store for a short time. On March 25, 1967, Warren married the first love of his life, Shirley Mae Mattivi. They were married 27 years, raising two children, Billie Jo (1969) and Patrick (1977), until her death in 1995.

Warren was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1967, and did a short tour in Vietnam in 1968. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He began working at Modern Cabinet Shop in Glenwood Springs, CO in 1969, creating high-end, custom cabinets, and retired from there 40 years later in 2009. He was a multi-talented man with many interests including wood working, gardening, hunting, camping, wood cutting, fishing, building toys, and restoring old vehicles. He also had a passion for all things related to steam trains.

Warren was fortunate to marry the second love of his life, Mona Patch, on February 3,1996. They were married 27 years until his death, and together they raised Mona’s son Caleb. Warren and Mona became self-sufficient on their little farm raising cows, pigs, lambs and chickens. Together they enjoyed harvesting from the garden and making cheese, butter, bacon and sausage, always sharing with family and friends.

Warren was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, son Caleb, and son-in-law John Wood. He is survived by his wife Mona of Silt, CO, daughter Billie Jo Wood of Delta, CO, son Patrick (Melissa) Walker of Casper, WY, brother’s Ed and Chuck Walker of Silt, CO, and sister Connie Ritter also of Silt, CO, granddaughter Breelyn Bustad of Silt, CO, numerous nieces and nephews, and lots of other family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Rocky Mountain Baptist Church in Rifle, CO where they are members on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00am with interment at Divide Creek Cemetery in Silt, CO following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to American Legion Post 78, 1400 Access Road, Rifle, CO 81650.