Obituary: Wayne Edward Wagler
October 19, 1954 – March 27, 2022
Wayne Edward Wagler, passed away at 67 years old on March 27, 2022 in Glenwood Springs, CO.
He is survived by his Wife Judy (Roggie) Wagler, Son Joshua (Deborah, Grandchildren Chase and Alyssa) Wagler, Daughter Miranda Wagler, Mother Rosemary Wagler, Brothers Glenn (Ann) Wagler, Robert (Angel) Wagler, Randy (Patty) Wagler, and many favorite nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Born in Lowville, NY to Edward and Rosemary Wagler, he worked on the family dairy farm and was a logger. He then moved to CO where he wore many hats which included youth leader, coal miner, and fire sprinkler tech until he started his own business in 1994, Fire Sprinkler Services, Inc. Wayne and Judy were also missionaries in Arequipa, Peru for five years. He enjoyed family get togethers, traveling, camping adventures, and exploring the beauty of the great outdoors. He loved sharing the love of God with people and was a very generous, kindhearted, fun-loving man.
A celebration of life service will be held on April 8th at 11am at New Creation Church in Glenwood Springs, CO with a viewing beginning at 9am. The service will also be live streamed on http://www.newcreationchurch.org. Arrangements are being made by Farnum Holt Funeral Home.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User