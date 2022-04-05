Obituary: Wayne Edward Wagler

Wayne Edward Wagler

October 19, 1954 – March 27, 2022

Wayne Edward Wagler, passed away at 67 years old on March 27, 2022 in Glenwood Springs, CO.

He is survived by his Wife Judy (Roggie) Wagler, Son Joshua (Deborah, Grandchildren Chase and Alyssa) Wagler, Daughter Miranda Wagler, Mother Rosemary Wagler, Brothers Glenn (Ann) Wagler, Robert (Angel) Wagler, Randy (Patty) Wagler, and many favorite nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Born in Lowville, NY to Edward and Rosemary Wagler, he worked on the family dairy farm and was a logger. He then moved to CO where he wore many hats which included youth leader, coal miner, and fire sprinkler tech until he started his own business in 1994, Fire Sprinkler Services, Inc. Wayne and Judy were also missionaries in Arequipa, Peru for five years. He enjoyed family get togethers, traveling, camping adventures, and exploring the beauty of the great outdoors. He loved sharing the love of God with people and was a very generous, kindhearted, fun-loving man.

A celebration of life service will be held on April 8th at 11am at New Creation Church in Glenwood Springs, CO with a viewing beginning at 9am. The service will also be live streamed on http://www.newcreationchurch.org . Arrangements are being made by Farnum Holt Funeral Home.