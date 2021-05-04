Obituary: Wellie Dale Tomlinson
June 4, 1925 – March 29, 2021
Wellie (Tommy) passed away in Grand Junction. His wife MaeBelle passed away on Nov. 24, 2020 at the VA nursing home in Rifle. They had 5 children, Larry Tomlinson (deceased), Deanna Holt, Janet Rix, Richard Tomlinson and Regina Proffitt. They have 12 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. A memorial service will be held on June 4th at 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway in Grand Junction, Co.
