Obituary: Wendee Blatter

Wendee Blatter July 23, 1960 ~ February 6, 2020

We are very sorrowful to announce that Wendee Blatter passed on to a beautiful place on February 6, 2020 at the age of 59. Wendee was born to Ken & Shirley Blatter on July 23, 1960 in Denver, CO. She was to become a loved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt. She grew up in Golden and later moved to our Valley. She spent many years working for CDOT, before an injury forced her to choose another path. She always made sure her friends and family knew how much love she had for them, while remaining honest and humble. My mother fought hard for her beliefs and cared so deeply for everything. She is survived by her parents, Ken & Shirley, her siblings, Debi, Tammy and Mark, their spouses and children – to whom she was Aunt Winky, her daughter Megan Jeannette and husband Jeff, grandchildren Nathaniel, Cybil, Beaumarie and Sabriel, as well as many more family members and friends. We celebrate in the knowledge that our Wendee is in a place of peace and happiness. In lieu of flowers, please reach out to a loved one with an offer of love and assistance.