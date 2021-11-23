Obituary: Willetta Stanton
December 21, 1929 – November 20, 2021
Willetta Jane Crawford passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021. She was born December 21, 1929 in Meeker, Colorado to Malvin William Crawford and Ruth Willetta Caldwell. Following her high school graduation from Meeker High School in 1947 she earned her teaching certificate at Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado where she met her husband, Maxwell Dean Stanton. After graduating in 1955 she taught elementary school in several communities on the Western Slope of Colorado. In 1965 she and Max, with two young children settled in Glenwood Springs, Colorado where they owned and operated Max’s Music Company. After retiring Willetta volunteered and worked in medical records at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs for several years.
Willetta was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Boyd “Bill” William Crawford and Robert “Bob” Henry Crawford as well as her son Roger Dean Stanton and ex-husband Maxwell Dean Stanton. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Richard) Breed of Lakewood, Colorado; two grandsons, Michael (Angela) Breed of Colorado Springs, Colorado and David Breed of Lakewood, Colorado; one brother, Malvin “June” Crawford of Meeker, Colorado and a sister, Arlene Niles of Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is also survived by two great-grandsons, Colton and Alexander Breed and numerous nieces and nephews.
As requested there will be no service. Donations may be made in Willetta’s name to a charity of your choice.
