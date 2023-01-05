Obituary: William “Ed” Odell

William "Ed" Odell

May 10, 1932 – December 23, 2022

William “Ed” Odell

May 10th, 1932-December 23rd, 2022

Ed, 90, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23rd at Casey’s Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Ed was born in Paris, Arkansas to Laura and William Odell. He graduated from high school in up-state New York and was recruited to join the Army in 1952. The recruiters took one look at the 6’5”, 240-pound Ed and instantly knew he’d be a great fit to be a military police officer. Ed served in Korea for two and a half years.

After his service, he moved to Colorado, where his parents then resided. He started school at Colorado State University, studying engineering. While in school, Ed met Carolyn at a Christmas party in 1955, and they were married on May 5th, 1956.

After Ed’s graduation in 1958, the family moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he took a job with Modine Manufacturing. They lived in southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois until they retired in 1991, when they moved back to Colorado. The two lived in Glenwood Springs for 23 years, enjoying the community, their church, and the outdoors. They traveled extensively, visiting all fifty states, all seven continents, and more than 50 foreign countries. In 2017, Ed and Carolyn moved to Casey’s Pond Senior Living in Steamboat Springs, CO.

Ed is survived by son Timothy Don (Ann) Odell of Fort Collins, son William Jeffrey (Annette) Odell of Greeley, son Patrick Alan (Tara) Odell of Lake Villa, Illinois. He is also survived by brother John Odell, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob Odell, daughter Terry Ellen Odell of Palisade, CO, wife Mary “Carolyn” Odell, and daughter Beth Odell (Al) Moore of Eagle Vail, CO.

A memorial service will be held at The Heart of Steamboat Methodist Church on Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 3:00 PM. Contributions can be made to the Heart of Steamboat Church.