Obituary: William Garrison

William Garrison

Provided Photo

October 19, 1944 – December 3, 2021

William Allen Garrison, age 77, died on December 3, 2021, following a brief illness.

Born on October 19, 1944, in Wichita, Kansas, Bill was the youngest child of ten children to parents Homer 0. and Dorothy L. Garrison. He graduated from Wichita North High School in 1962.

Shortly after graduating, he moved to Colorado where he met Mary who became his wife in 1964. They were married for 57 years.

Bill had a long career at Mountain View Electric in Limon, CO, and Holy Cross Energy in Glenwood Springs, CO. After retiring, he and Mary moved to Grand Junction, CO where Bill made many

friends at the local golf courses. He and Mary enjoyed travel, especially road trips to the Pacific Northwest and the California coast.

He is survived by his wife, sisters Gloria and Judy, brothers Homer and David, daughters Beverly and Amanda, 5 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who was loved and will be missed. No services are planned at this time.