Obituary: William Gene “Bill” Cline

William Gene "Bill" Cline

Provided Photo

February 22, 1954 – December 12, 2021

Bill passed away peacefully at his home in Glenwood Springs with his wife Jeanette and daughter Anna Mae by his side he was 67 years old.

Bill suffered from a progressive form of congestive heart failure which ultimately rook his life.

Bill is survived by his wife Jeanette Marie (Williams) Cline, daughter Anna Mae Cline, son Andrew Joseph Cline, niece Tanya (Cline) Herrick, aunt and uncle Juan (Debra) Espinosa, cousins Neva (Espinosa) Quintana, Catalina (Espinosa) Fox, Estrella (Espinosa) Rodriguez and Lee (Espinosa) Duran. He was re-united with his parents Sherman (Rebecca) Cline, Grandparents John Gilbert (Calletana Adargo) Mora, and step-grandfather Gertrudes “Tule” Orosco, his brothers Michael Phillip Cline (2010) and Alan Richard Cline (2019).

Bill was born in Lafayette Indiana to Sherman (Rebecca) Cline on February 22,1957 they later relocated to Grand Junction Colorado and again in 1960 to Glenwood Springs Colorado where he spent the remainder of his life.

Bill was best known for his kind personality and the go to person to fix just about anything. He loved to make others laugh, he had a large social life, he gave openly and loved freely, he helped anyone without limitations or expectations. Bill was known to be a huge foodie.

Bill was employed at the Best Western Antlers from 2015 until his passing, he was also working for Summit Sweepers from 2010 until mid 2021 maintaining the property at Valley View Hospital during the winter months.

Bill will be remembered by his kind spirit, willingness to help anyone no matter the situation and for his ever-contagious laugh and funny antics.

Services will be held at Crystal River Baptist Church in Carbondale February 22 at 3:00pm pastor Darrell Reeves will lead the service.

After services, POT-LUCK reception immediately after the service will be at the 19th street diner Glenwood Springs. We are ASKING EVERYONE to please bring a dish of food you know Bill would enjoy.

Flowers, cards and monetary gifts will be accepted at the service.

“It is not thunder you hear, it is Bill laughing in heaven”