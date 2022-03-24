Obituary: William Harry Gardner

William Harry Gardner

Provided Photo

May 4, 1927 – March 11, 2022

William Harry Gardner, a life-long valley resident, passed away on March 11, 2022 at Valley View Hospital, with his children by his side. Harry was born on May 4, 1927 to Lawrence K and Gertrude Leon (Gilmore) Gardner. According to his birth certificate “somewhere near Carbondale, CO.”

A WWII Veteran, Harry was stationed in Fort Lewis, Washington and traveled from West coast to East Coast to Aberdeen, Maryland. Once for mechanics training and once for amphibious training on all water craft.

Harry’s first job and life-long passion was as a sheep herder, hired by Golden Bair as a boy of 13 to herd sheep out at Moab Utah and was up on the Flat Tops from Coffee Pot to the Bair Ranch. He worked as truck delivery man for VB Shelton, TM Sanders at the Cattle Creek Ranch as sheep herder and all around ranch hand, for First National Bank for 28 years as a janitor, handyman, and repossession agent for the bank. He enjoyed doing all mechanic work and fixing anything that was broken.

As retirement became “nothing to do” he worked for Berthod Motors as a mechanic assembling John Deere equipment, lawn and garden equipment and traveling across the Western States picking up equipment and returning to Berthods.

Upon his return from Military service he met the love of his life, Irene Marie Artaz, whom he married on November 19, 1949. Harry and Irene were married for 71 years. They had 5 children, Terry, Bud, Kenny, Paul and Stacey. Harry is preceded in death by his wife Irene, sons, Bud and Paul, daughter Stacey, as well as 2 brother and 6 sisters. He is survived by his daughter Terry and son Ken. 7 grandchildren Ted, Lauren, Jenny and Kenny Ward, Michael and John Gardner and Amy Gardner. He was a proud Great Grandpa to Kyle, Dakota, Jacey, Nicole, Eaton and Alexis. Great-great Grandpa to 5 little girls, Natalie, Amyah, Addie, Evelyn and Oakley. He is also survived by his younger sister, Ellen Arlian

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service is being planned for Harry and his son Bud in May of 2022. Details will be announced at a later date.