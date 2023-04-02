Obituary: William J Myers
July 21, 1936 – March 24, 2023
It is with great sorrow that we share the peaceful passing of William J Myers at the age of 86, with his loving wife, Jo Ellen by his side.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Jo Ellen, and by his 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by a son. Bill loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his children and grandchildren’s many accomplishments.
Full obituary and condolences may be shared through Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the Town of Carbondale Parks and Recreation department, earmarked for the Carbondale Nature Park. A memorial bench will be placed in Bill’s memory.
http://www.farnumholtfuneralhome.com
