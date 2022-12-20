Obituary: William Klim Jr.
August 22, 1929 – December 2, 2022
“Wild” Bill Klim, self-proclaimed “World’s Best Pilot” and beloved father and grandfather, departed on his final flight December 2, 2022.
William Klim Jr. was born to William and Bertha Klim on August 22, 1929, in Bristol, Connecticut. He graduated from Bristol High School in 1947 and enlisted as a private in the U.S. Army in 1948. He married the love of his life, Anne Hooper, in 1951, and their daughter, Kathryn, was born in 1953. The family lived in Hawaii, Turkey, and several states during his 20+ year career in the Army. He retired as a Lt. Colonel in 1969, having earned the Bronze Star during his tour of duty in Vietnam, his Master Aviator wings, and several other awards. In 1974, Bill joined Bell Helicopter International and lived in Iran, the Philippines, and Fort Worth, Texas. After retiring from Bell, Bill and Anne moved to Rifle to be closer to family. He was passionate about flying, fishing, music, and his grandchildren, and loved taking road trips all over the country.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Donald and Martin. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Anne, daughter and son-in-law, Kathy and Lennie Goodman, grandchildren and spouses, J.D. and Heather Goodman, Michael and Julia Goodman, Hilary and Jesse Harris, Lucie and Josiah Davis, and nine great-grandchildren.
