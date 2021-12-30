Obituary: William Teague

November 1, 1944 – December 12, 2021

Bill Teague, AKA… “SOB or Sweet ‘Ol Bill”, passed away December 12 surrounded by friends and family after a long battle with heart and medical issues.

Bill was born in Denver Colorado to Claude C. Teague, and Michelena Feiccabrino.

As a child, Bill was always interested in animals, cowboying, and the ranching lifestyle. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Navy where he was on active duty from November 1961 to July 1965. He was honorably discharged to go home and take care of his family after the tragic death of his father.

Once he returned to Aspen, Bill worked various jobs. He was employed by the W/J Ranch in Woody Creek as a ranch hand, working with young horses and other duties. He served as a Deputy Sheriff for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s office in Aspen for several years. He worked for the City of Aspen as a nighttime tow truck driver. At that time his career in horseshoeing began and spanned over 50 years. He studied at Cal-Poly institute in California and specialized in corrective shoeing. Upon his return to the valley, he worked closely with the local veterinarian community for horses with special needs. During that time, he was raising his family and had the opportunity to become the ranch manager for Art and Betty Pfister at the Lazy Chair Ranch.

While he worked at the Lazy Chair Ranch during the day, he was a snowcat operator in the evenings for the Aspen Ski Corp, grooming the slopes at Buttermilk.

After his career at the Lazy Chair Ranch, he moved on and began his own business, known as “Diamond B Trucking.” Before retiring, he worked at Basalt Firearms as a sales member and firearms consultant. He was extremely knowledgeable when it came to guns.

Bill was an avid hunter, raising championship hunting dogs, and continued his love of the outdoors, which included team roping at many of the local rodeos and roping clubs.

He was preceeded in death by his parents and only son, John Teague. He leaves behind his brother, Richard Teague, (Mary and family) daughter, Theresa Teague, the light of his life and granddaughter, Samantha Waller…AKA “my grandson Sam”, and many other friends and family.

He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10:00am at St. Mary of the Crown in Carbondale, Co. A celebration of life will be announced and held in the spring.