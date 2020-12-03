Obituary: William Zanko
‘Willie”
August 18, 1933 – November 25, 2020
William, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully at home, in hospice care, surrounded by family on November 25, 2020. He was a Korean War Veteran. He was the beloved husband of the late Sheila E.; loving father of Kathleen A. (James P.) Clausen, and the late Robert W. and Michael J.; loved grandfather of Jenna L. (Travis E.) Payne, Lauren A., and Michael J. Clausen; loving great-grandfather of Killian A. Payne. A private mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tom’s Door, http://www.tomsdoor.com
