Obituary: Wilmer Kindall

Wilmer Kindall

Provided Photo

February 4, 1930 – August 27, 2022

Wilmer Kindall of Loma passed away the morning of August 27. He was 92 years old.

Wilmer was born February 4, 1930 to Harmon and Enid Kindall. He was raised in Spring Valley on the family farm and lived near Glenwood springs and Carbondale most of his adult life. He served in the Army and spent time in Japan. He ran a small excavation business for many years.

On February 14,1982 Wilmer married Pat Taylor.

He is survived by three brothers: Harold (Stefani), Evand (Avona), Larry (Bernice). Two sisters: Carolyn and Linda.

Wilmer was kind hearted and very social. He and Pat hosted many family reunions at their home for Thanksgiving and The 4th of July. In his later years he often baked cowboy cookies and delivered them to family and friends. He will be dearly missed.