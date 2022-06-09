Obituary: Zachary Craig Jammaron

Zachary Craig Jammaron

Provided Photo

March 21, 1995 – June 5, 2022

Zachary Craig Jammaron was born on March 21, 1995. Twenty-seven years later he walked through heaven’s gates on June 5, 2022.

He was born in Glenwood Springs, Colo. to Ken and Karen (Strobeck) Jammaron. He lived in Glenwood Springs until age nine, when the family moved back up the Frying Pan River to manage the Diamond J Guest Ranch. While there, he attended Basalt schools. At 19, he moved back down to the family ranch, south of Glenwood. Zach was a jack-of-all-trades and had a hand in many businesses throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. In 2019, at the age of 24, Zach and his wife Abygale (Bedow) welcomed their son, Stratton Victor Jammaron, into the world. One of Zach’s greatest joys were his kids, Serenidy (Gracie), seven, and Stratton, two.

Zach was an American cowboy through and through. His biggest enjoyment came from working on the family ranch, fishing, camping, jeeping and bull riding. He loved his country, his friends, and his family. His wit, infectious smile, kind and giving spirit and his welcoming hugs are the things that will be most remembered and missed.

Zach was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Yvonne (Smith) Jammaron, maternal uncle, Craig Strobeck, and his older brother. He is survived by his grandparents, Leo Jammaron and Lloyd & Jan Strobeck; his parents Ken and Karen Jammaron; aunts and uncles Glen and Lynne Jammaron, Greg and Cheryl Goins and Kyle and Tiffany Strobeck; sister Megan Jammaron (Matthew Fretty); wife Abygale Bedow; cousins Garret (Lyndsay) Jammaron. Ashley Jammaron, Kaylynne & Mikayla Goins, and Samantha, Mason and Marshal Strobeck; children Serenidy and Stratton; nieces and nephews Emma Fretty and Gage & Maya Jammaron.

A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at the Carbondale Riding Arena. There will be a Final Ride for Zach on Thursday, June 16, at the Carbondale Rodeo.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Benefit for Zachary Jammaron account at Alpine Bank.