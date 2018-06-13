Oliver James Nimmo (June 21, 2013 — May 30, 2018)

Oliver was born in Denver to Harlan and Tamara Nimmo on June 21st, 2013. Oliver died on May 30th, 2018, in the wee hours of the morning. He was 22 days short of being 5 years old.

Oliver was born with Hirschsprung's disease, which affected his intestines, robbing them of the nerves they needed to perform proper peristalsis and exposing him to a myriad of potentially lethal situations. He died from one of those complications: a huge infection that hit hard and fast and seemed to come out of nowhere. The end was peaceful for him; he was with Mom and Dad, he felt no pain, and he was not afraid.

Oliver was careful. He was careful with his body, he moved gently. He was careful with his thoughts, he took time to form them. He was careful with his words, we often had to wait for them. He was careful with his smiles, if you got one, it was special.

He loved to fish and chop vegetables with his dad. He loved to bake and dance to Disney music with his mom. He loved to jump on the trampoline with his brother. "Casper! I don't want to fight, I just want to wrestle!" Oliver to Casper one afternoon on the trampoline. 2018

He had his mom's hazel eyes and love for dancing and music. He had his dad's middle name, big toe and long legs. He had his brother's heart.

Favorite quotes:

"Mom! I can talk in my head!….Can you hear this?" Oliver talking to Tammy in the car. He then looked out the window and "spoke" in his head to see if I could hear him.

"Oh Man!" – His favorite phrase as a 2 year old.

"He's going to make a great WWF wrestler!" Oliver talking proudly about Casper after watching him "play" with dad.

"Mommy-O….I need you….." From his bedroom

Oliver, you are missed so much….. Words cannot describe. We love you. We know you are in a place where you are surrounded by love we cannot imagine. We will all be together again. Rest easy little buddy.

A celebration of Oliver's life will be held at The Orchard in Carbondale on his birthday: June 21st at 2:00 p.m.