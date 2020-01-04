Pat LeVan (September 2, 1937– December 28, 2019)

Pat LeVan was born to Edward and Frieda Gavinski in Neenah, Wisconsin on September 2, 1937. She passed away peacefully on December 28, 2019 at her home in Glenwood Springs.

Pat grew up in Menasha, WI. After high school she trained then worked as an Infant Nurse at the Cradle in Evanston, Illinois. She went on to work as a governess for the Cudahay family (of Cudahay Meats) in Omaha and Florida.

While working a summer job in Yellowstone National Park she met Park Ranger Dan LeVan. They became lifelong lovers and married on June 14, 1958.

After living in Nevada for two years, they moved to Glenwood Springs in 1961 for Dan’s art teaching job for the Glenwood Springs schools.

In addition to a “stay at home” mom, Pat became an Avon representative and made it a career, building a large customer base for 50+ years. She sold to some customers up until her passing. She was also active in the community in her younger years with Jaycettes , Sorority, Hospital Auxiliary, scouting, and was active with Dan in the Glenwood Springs Art Guild by hosting artists and rounding up purchase patrons for the annual Fall Art Festival. She was an avid Bridge player about as long as she was in Glenwood.

She and Dan were able to spend many years wintering in Tucson until his passing in 2007.

Pat enjoyed her bridge clubs, Senior Dinners at St. Stephen’s, her view of Mt. Sopris from her Home, as well as time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is remembered for being a wise and giving individual.

She is preceded in death by both parents, her husband Dan and sister Ardell. She’s survived by her children Shelly (Chris) Ground, Dan E. LeVan, Michael (Annie) Levan grandchildren Jeni, Alex (Megan) and Cierra as well as great grandchildren Emily and Michael. She’s also survived by her sister Carol Fattor and family.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held early June with plenty of notice provided. In lieu of flowers and food, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Pat’s name.