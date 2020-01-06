Patricia Bailey (December 11, 1931 — January 2, 2020)
Long-time resident of the valley Patricia Bailey passed away in Carbondale, Colorado, on January 2, 2020. Patricia worked at the Hot Springs Pool and also at Ski Sunlight. Patricia is survived by her sons, Kim Bailey and Mark Bailey, and her daughter, Deena Bailey-Blair. In lieu of flowers, take a run down Ski Sunlight, or a ride down the pool slide in Patricia’s memory.
