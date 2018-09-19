Patrick Michael (Mike) Barrett (December 9, 1956 – September 14, 2018)

Mike was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota on December 9, 1956 and passed on September 14, 2018 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

He was a beloved son, loving partner, wonderful brother, comic and story teller.

Mike moved from South Dakota at a young age to Northern Idaho. He graduated from Kellogg High school in 1975. He also received an associate degree in broadcasting from North Idaho College., but worked at Bunker Hill Mining Company. He later worked for the United States Forest Service as a firefighter.

Mike lived in Montana for several years, he relocated to Rifle, Colorado where he worked nights for 21 years at Kum and Go convenience stores.

Mike is survived by his loving partner, Mary Elizabeth Bigham of Silt, Colorado, mother Hattie Barrett of Rifle, Colorado, brother Bud (Patti) Barrett of Pinehurst, Idaho, sisters Susan Clarke of Rifle, Colorado, Kerry (Danny) Christmann of Cataldo, Idaho, Francis Cannaday of West Valley, Utah and LeaAnn Barrett of Rifle Colorado. Numerous nieces and nephews, as well as, several great-nieces and nephews also survive him.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, William Barrett Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 22, 2018 from 1 pm to 4 pm. Please call the family at 970-625-5725 for more details.