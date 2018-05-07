Patsy (Pat) Barnes (July 12, 1933 — April 22, 2018)

Patsy Lee Barnes (Pat), 84, passed away on April 22, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO, after a short illness.

Pat was born in Madison, NE, on July 12, 1933, to William Spence and Lydia A. Spence. She graduated from Washington High School in Madison in 1950. After high school she was a phone operator, waitress and bartender. On September 28, 1957, she married Howard E. Barnes in Las Vegas, NV. She and Howard ran a motorcycle wheel and brake business out of their home in Sun Valley, CA. Howard was a motorcycle racer and they went to races all over the country where they met many life-long friends. In 1986 they retired and moved to Carbondale, CO, where they met many more new friends. The phrase "they never met a stranger" was very appropriate to both of them but most particularly to Pat. In July of 2006 they moved to Grand Junction, CO.

Pat was preceded in death by Howard in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her parents, her sister Billie Gaynor and brother, Robert Spence. She is survived by her niece, Marilyn LaFrenais of Nipomo, CA, and nephews Mike Gaynor of Rancho Cucamonga, CA, and Kelly Gaynor of Arcadia, CA, as well as nephew Gene Spence of Henderson, NV, and niece Mary Feuerlicht of Los Angeles, and her special "son" Clyde Hutchins of Yorba Linda, CA.