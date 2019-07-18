Paul Kenneth Call (July 23, 1965 — June 24, 2019)

Paul K. Call, age 53, passed away at Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction, Co., on Monday, June 24th, 2019. He had a long and hard-fought battle against cancer, but he tried to make the best out of each day.

Paul was born on July 23, 1965 to Betty and Lyle Call. Paul graduated from Glenwood Springs High School and successfully completed one year at Colorado Mountain College. (A bargain he made with his mother for one year.) He wanted to work out of doors. Paul became a carpenter, building houses and remodeling homes. Paul built a house for his Mom in Cedaredge and worked at West Elk Mine in Somerset. He enjoyed working with friends who worked there.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife Trina (Forkner) Call and his father Lyle Call.

Survivors include: brother Eric Arbar, daughter Clarity Call, mother Betty Call, and three Forkner children: Trina, Christian and Jacob.