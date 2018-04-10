Paul R. Gardner (May 31, 1954 — April 5, 2018)

Eckert, Colorado, resident Paul R. Gardner passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 63 years of age.

At this time, no services will be held.

Paul Raymond was born on May 31, 1954, to William "Harry" and Irene (Artez) Gardner in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. He spent his childhood in Glenwood Springs and graduated from Glenwood Springs High School with the Class of 1973.

Paul, a master Subaru technician, has resided in Eckert, Colorado, for the past 18 years, moving from Glenwood Springs. He enjoyed camping, friends and most of all family.

Paul is survived by his parents, Harry and Irene Gardner of Glenwood Springs; his two sons: Michael (Brandy) Gardner of Eckert and John Gardner of Glenwood Springs; two brothers: Bud Gardner of New Castle and Kenny Gardner of Glenwood Springs; a sister, Terry (Richard) Cerise of Cedaredge; a grandson, James Romero; and many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by a sister, Stacy Gardner.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at http://www.taylorfuneralservice.com.