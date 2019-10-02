Paula Ann Prince, “Princess Paula” (February 17, 1954–October 1, 2019)

Paula passed away on October 1, 2019. Paula was an amazing woman with a big personality, beautiful smile, outgoing, funny, and caring. She was born in Galveston, Texas and lived in Glenwood Springs for over thirty years. Paula enjoyed being active in the Special Olympics with bowling, tennis, softball, track and field, Mother’s Day and Strawberry Day walks. She also volunteered at Meals on Wheels and at the Silt Library. For many years she worked as a weaver, making beautiful handwoven items. Paula was a loving sister, a special aunt, and a thoughtful and kind friend to all. Paula will be deeply missed by everyone!

“God has you in his keeping Paula, we have you in our heart.”