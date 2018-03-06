 Perry Connolly (February 19, 1945 — March 2, 2018) | PostIndependent.com

Perry Connolly (February 19, 1945 — March 2, 2018)

Perry Connolly, of Silt, Colorado, passed away March 2, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction.

Perry was born February 19, 1945, in Hobbs, New Mexico.

Perry was a longtime resident of Silt and New Castle.

He served in the Vietnam War in Army Communications.

He worked for K&K Sawmill for 33 years with the Strong family.

A graveside service will be held March 8, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Highland Cemetery, New Castle.