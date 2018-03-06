Perry Connolly (February 19, 1945 — March 2, 2018)
March 6, 2018
Perry Connolly, of Silt, Colorado, passed away March 2, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction.
Perry was born February 19, 1945, in Hobbs, New Mexico.
Perry was a longtime resident of Silt and New Castle.
He served in the Vietnam War in Army Communications.
He worked for K&K Sawmill for 33 years with the Strong family.
A graveside service will be held March 8, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Highland Cemetery, New Castle.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Guest opinion: Paonia Reservoir dramatic example of widespread water infrastructure needs
- Taxing districts on hook for big Encana payback
- Woman extricated after wreck near Lazy Glen, transported to hospital
- Crime Briefs: Morning car chase takes place in rural Garfield County
- Colorado ski area suspends operations due to lack of snow