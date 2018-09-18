Perry L. Coryell (March 24, 1928 — September 10, 2018)

Perry L. Coryell passed away peacefully in his sleep at Prestige Assisted Living in Kalispell, MT, on the morning of September 10, 2018. He was 90 years old. Perry was born March 24, 1928, in Carbondale, CO, to Perry Commodore and Irene Lillian Coryell. He was married to Jackie Dunlap, pharmacist, on November 27, 1955. They had two daughters, Laurie Anne (November 26, 1956) and Linda Susan (November 28, 1960). Linda was diagnosed with leukemia at two years of age and fought a valiant fight until she passed away on December 17, 1965. Linda was precious to Perry, and his heart never healed from her loss.

Perry ranched on the family ranch until 1965. He then did construction and drove heavy equipment. He retired as foreman of the Garfield County road and bridge crew in Glenwood Springs, CO, at the age of 62. He cut firewood and sold it in the Aspen valley for extra income. His work ethic was unsurpassed.

He was proud of his daughter Laurie getting her Medical Degree from the University of Colorado in 1984. His wife Jackie died in an automobile accident in 1985. Perry moved to Kalispell, MT, to start a new journey. He had a showplace of a home and yard in Many Lakes, MT. He built rock walls and lined his trails with little rocks. He enjoyed the turkeys and deer and an occasional bear. He played horseshoes and shot pool at his home.

He married Marjorie Worth on September 6, 1997, and was blessed to have her loving companionship for 21 years. They went camping, fishing, boating and even rafted together. They loved playing games, and friends and family were no match.

His biggest joy was spending time with Marjorie's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Perry loved to fish. Just days before he passed, he said, "I never got tired of fishing." He also said, "Maybe I did not need to keep all of them!" He was one with the fish, catching them when no one else could. At one time, he had a beautiful coin collection. Later he collected elephant figurines, old colored bottles and Roseville pottery.

Perry was preceded in death by his daughter Linda, and his first wife, Jackie. He is survived by his sister, Martha Buckles (Houston, TX), his daughter Laurie (Monument, CO), his devoted wife Marjorie (Kalispell) and many of Marjorie's beloved family members.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at 11am. Perry will be buried in Glenwood Springs, CO. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a charity of your choice or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Johnson – Gloschat Funeral Home is caring for Perry and his family.