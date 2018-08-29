Peter C. Virtue (November 22, 1947 – August 21, 2018)

November 22, 1947 – August 21, 2018

Peter C. Virtue passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on August 21, 2018. He fought a valiant and courageous fight against pancreatic cancer. Peter's spirit and defiance against the odds will not soon be forgotten.

He is survived by his wife Denise; his two sons Tim and Michael; his brothers and sisters-in-law Dick and Karliss, Chris and Kathy; sister-in-law Robin Osman and his loyal Golden Retriever companion Emily.

Peter was born, raised and lived in New Jersey for 48 years, spending summers at the Jersey Shore where he and his family surfed, sailed and enjoyed the beach life. In 1995 Peter and Denise moved to the Roaring Fork Valley and immediately fell in love with mountain living. Skiing, golf and motorcycles became a way of life.

Our family would like to overwhelmingly thank and acknowledge the enormous level of care and support that Peter received over the last few years from his many caregivers. This valley is fortunate to have such array of talented, knowledgeable and kind individuals who dedicate their lives to helping others.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 8th at the American Legion Post 100 in Carbondale from 2:00 – 5:00 pm.

If you would like to consider making a donation in Peter's memory, please visit Golden Retriever Rescue of the Rockies at http://www.goldenrescue.com/donate or 303-279-2400.