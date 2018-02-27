Philip Jospeh Maniscalchi (January 19, 1927 — February 14, 2018)

Philip (Philipo) Maniscalchi, Loving Father and Nono, peacefully passed on February 14, 2018, at the age of 91.

Most important in Phil's life, was Family Unity and sharing a meal with Family and Friends. Phil looked forward to "Sunday Family Dinner" each week, a tradition passed down from his Parents and Grandparents.

Phil had a plethora of friends from all walks of life. Meeting his buddies for breakfast was his daily routine. He moved to Glenwood Springs in 2016. His new morning hang out was Thunder River Market's, Coffee Corner where he made many friends. The employees loved his company and he became "Nono" to all.

Phil is survived by his Large Italian Family: Children: Maria (Rick), Tina (Skip), Philip (Heather), Chris (Julie) and Laura (Angelo); grandchildren: Jamie, Marty, Becca, Alyssa and Sandi; and great-grandchildren Isabella, Lincoln, Reese and Riley.

Please contact family for Memorial information.