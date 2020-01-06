RaeAnna “Annie” Kading (August 10, 1989 – December 25, 2019)

Annie passed away unexpectedly but peacefully, early Christmas morning. She is free now from all the ties that bound her. There’s no more struggles or battles for her to fight, She is with the Lord, his Angels, her Daddy and her beloved childhood dog, Pepper. There will never come a day that she will not be missed by all who love her. Annie was a beautiful person inside and out. She had a contagious vibrant smile and giggle that would brighten any room she entered. Those who knew her well will remember her for being such a kind, loving, caring, outspoken glitter gypsy who walked her own path and sang her own tune. She didn’t concern herself much about how the world perceived her, she didn’t need to. She had a lot of loves in her life, her Daughter and family animals, music, Facebook, glitter nails and make-up, and her many, many friends, Those are only a few of her loves in her lifetime. She was employed with A1 traffic control and she loved her job as well as her bosses and co-workers. She leaves behind Daughter: KyAnna Roumell Mother: Kimberly Orth (Kading) Sister: Karissa Kading Half Sister: Kisha Miner (Trafelet) Ut. Grandmother: Joyce Kading Ut. many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews & Cousins. Annie is proceeded in death by her Grandfather Gerald ”Jerry” Kading Daddy: Troy C. Orth Bio) Father: Raymond E. Trafelet There will be a celebration of Annie’s life please join us Friday January 10th, 2020 @1:00pm @ the “New Life Church” in Rifle, Co.