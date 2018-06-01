Raleigh Newby

Raleigh "Rollie" Clark Newby passed May 25, 2018 in Kersey. He was born May 13, 1946 in Glenwood Springs to Albert Walton and Margie Ann Newby.

He is survived by two sons, Jason and Justin; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Wally; and sister, Charlene; in addition to many of his good friends.

His life reminds us all of the importance of forgiveness, acceptance, and memory making. Unfortunately, the ravages of cigarettes took him and his beautiful blue eyes from those tasks too soon.

Private family services will be held.

