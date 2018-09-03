Ralph W. McIntyre (June 26, 1922 — August 14, 2018)

He Taught Us How To Fall

Every winter growing up, we delighted in skating at the ice pond with its cozy warming hut complete with a fiery potbelly stove. Nights there were even more special when Dad would surprise us, don his clunky hockey skates and whirl gracefully around and in and out of all of us kids.

His signature lesson on the ice was teaching us how to fall. "Can't be afraid to fall. It's imperative to know how to do it correctly." Within no time he had everyone on the rink falling on purpose with the proper tuck and roll, followed by the mandatory pop back upright.

This lesson was not limited to the ice rink. We practiced falling on the ski slope, the football field, even in the car as we maneuvered out of purposeful fish tailing to prepare for inclement driving. We practiced falling everywhere.

Each of us, his children, has faced many "falls" in our lives but we were prepared to tuck and roll, pop back up and carry on with grace and dignity.

This is the greatest gift our father gave us!

Thank You Dad!!

After 96 years of vigorous living, Ralph W. McIntyre passed peacefully on August 14, 2018, joining his "bride" Jean Ann Houser, his best friend Peter Miller, his parents Florence Dennis and Charles, brothers, Charles II, Robert, Donald and Richard, sister Carlee and grandson Eric.

Ralph's enthusiasm for life was contagious. With his mischievous smile and twinkling eyes, Ralph easily made friends wherever he went. He made the difference in people's lives. He challenged people to do their best in business, in sports, in their families, and even in their fun. He mentored many business people both young and old, and financially supported dozens of youth pursuing undergraduate and advanced degrees. Believing in the rights and dignity of all, he and his friend Pete Miller organized an open housing committee in Warren, Ohio at the peak of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Ralph was born June 26, 1922, in Painsville, Ohio. As a World War II vet, he was the youngest Second Lieutenant and Chief Engineer ever in the Merchant Marines, performing the dangerous job of delivering fuel to ports all over the world. He went on to graduate from The Ohio State University in 1949 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, becoming a lifelong avid Ohio State Buckeyes sports fan.

After graduation, Ralph, Jean and 6-week-old Ann moved to Sun Field, Texas, where he worked at Sun Oil Company for four years. He then accepted a position at Warren Tool Corporation, in Warren, Ohio, in order to be closer to his family and friends. Ralph retired in 1987 as President of Warren Tool. He was a celebrated business man, serving as President of HTI (Hand Tool Institute of America) and an active Board Member and consultant for many business ventures including Steel Technologies, Warren Tool Corp, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co, Schaeffer Equipment, Schaffer Marine and ICC (Intercomputer Communications Company).

In addition, Ralph was a staunch Republican, legendary golfer as a member of Trumbull Country Club, Bridge Master, worldwide traveler, part-time resident of Glenwood Springs, CO, and crazy skier. He was known well into his 80s as The Old Man of Aspen Mountain as he continued bombing triple black diamond runs and out of bound territories.

But the most important thing in his life was his family, especially his wife Jean with whom every day was a party. Married on September 6, 1947, their life together could be described simply as fun.

His children and their families: Ann and John Vartanian (Drew and David) of New York City; Chuck and Bobbie of Grand Junction, CO, (Mac and Ying Pei, Charlie, Ralphie and Jack of Denver, CO; Eric's daughter Aleah of Grand Junction); Lynn McIntyre Coffey (Chris and Michael) of Denver, Colorado; and Jeff and Karen (Katie and Justin) of Hudson, Ohio, wish to invite friends and well wishers to a Celebration of Life at the 18th green at Trumbull Country Club, in Warren, OH, with a reception to follow in the clubhouse on Thursday, September 6, beginning at 4:30pm.

A graveside prayer and burial will take place on Friday, September 7, at 1:00pm in the Old Mission Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks well wishers to root for Ohio State during the next Ohio State-Michigan football game in Ralph's memory. Donations may also be made to The Salvation Army in his name.

Please visit http://www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence, share a memory, or light a candle. Bringman Clark Funeral was entrusted with the funeral arrangements.