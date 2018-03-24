Ramona (Mona) Hablutzel

Ramona (Mona) was the eldest daughter of Charles Curtis and Grace Edna (Shumann) Johnston. She had two sisters — Joyce (Johnston) Messersmith (whom, along with their parents, preceded her in death) and Elaine (Johnston) Allen.

Mona was married to the love of her life and her best friend, Reinhart (Riney) Hablutzel for 57 years, who also went to be with The Lord, only five weeks prior.

Mona and Riney left a beautiful legacy in their children; Jim, Brenda (deceased), Jeannie, Sandy, and Marie as well as four step-children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was an avid gardener with an amazing green thumb. Mona was passionate in her care of animals; all of God's creatures great and small.

Ramona loved the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She lived everyday of her life with a deep love Jesus and shared His love and teachings with her friends and family. They thank God for her and will always cherish the joy, happiness, and tender loving care she brought into their lives.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West, 30908 N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.