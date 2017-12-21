Randal I. (Randy) Richardson (1947 – 2017)

Randy Richardson, formerly of Glenwood Springs, Colorado, passed away December 13, 2017, at his home in Green Valley, Arizona. He fought a long and hard battle with emphysema and renal failure.

Randy is survived by his wife, Jean, of 45 years; daughter Melanie Richardson of Denver, Colorado; stepdaughter Deanah (Chris) Rayne of Silt, Colorado; his grandchild Tyler Glen Richardson and siblings Karen (Joe) Sacchetine, and Jill (Earl) Nielson, his nephew Jeffrey Sauthoff and niece Rachel Vigil.

Randy was a HVAC technician (tinner extraordinaire) in the Roaring Fork Valley for over 30 years. Working in Aspen, Basalt, Vail, Glenwood and all points in between. Per Randy's request there will be no services.