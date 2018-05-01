Raymond Charles Lloyd (May 15, 1944 — April 21, 2018)

Ray was born in Astoria Queens, New York City. He was predeceased by his parents Marie Suk and George Washington Lloyd, and brother George Lloyd. He is survived by two nieces, his Aunt Dot and Uncle Fred Lloyd and cousins.

He went to Stuyvesant High School (1958-62) in Manhattan, NY, and City College in Manhattan, where he graduated in 1967, majoring in psychology and engineering.

He entered the US Army as a Second Lieutenant after graduation and served from 1967 to 1972. During his time in the Army Ray did at tour of duty in Vietnam during which he was awarded the Bronze Star. He separated from Army in 1972 at the rank of Captain.

He worked in managerial/engineering fields in Manhattan, Washington State, San Francisco and Denver, before semi retiring in Silt, Colorado.

Ray was an avid lover of all things Porsche and enjoyed tinkering daily with his autos. He leaves his friends, Guy Boyce and his wife, Ray's cousin, Ginny, Howie and Diane Last, Charles and Patsy Conant, Donna Chenail, and Nicole Killock.

Memorial service to be held on Tuesday, May 8th, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Glenwood Springs at 11 am.