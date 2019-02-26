Regina K. Krook (May 7, 1967 — February 21, 2019)

Regina K. Krook, 51, of Battlement Mesa passed away February 21, 2019, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Gina was born May 7, 1967, in Willingboro, New Jersey, to Thomas L. Goldsberry I and Claire Wheeler (née Ianicelli). She spent her life being a loving mother to her three children in New Jersey before moving to Colorado in 2012. She enjoyed thrift shopping, reading and embracing her friends, family and pets. She was a Friend of Bill.

Gina is survived by sons Daniel (Cassi) of Philadelphia and Joshua (Sean) of Lakewood, NJ; daughter Kaitlin (Brandon) of Santa Maria, Calif.; mother Claire of Brick, NJ; father Thomas and stepmother Ann of Clayton, NJ; brother Thomas (Angela) of Philadelphia; partner Diana of Battlement Mesa, Colo.; and a loving extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Ellen.

Gina will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at the Farnum-Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, on March 1 at 11 a.m. A second Memorial will be held in New Jersey in the near future.