Reginald Lee Aldrich (February 27, 1941–December 12, 2019)

Reginald L. Aldrich, from New Castle CO, passed away on December 12, 2019 at the age of 78, after a year-long battle with cancer.

Reginald is survived by his wife, Annie Aldrich; his children, Rexanne (Steve) Aldrich, Kelly (Tom) Clark, Regina (Lester) Adams and Benjamin (Melanie) Aldrich; Step-children Danny (Elaina) Price and Michael (Amber) Price; 23 Grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rocklynn Simms, brother Ronald (Norma Jean) Aldrich and Randy (Sandy) Aldrich; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Reginald was born in Waterloo, Iowa on February 27, 1941 to Rex and Verla Aldrich. He joined the Army in 1963 and was stationed in Shemya Alaska during the Vietnam war. He was honorably discharged in 1967 and was proud to have served his country. He met and married Stella Simms in 1965 and had 4 children. They were married until her death in 1986. He met Annie Clark in October 1993 and married August 1996. They spent their years together enjoying Mountain Man Rendezvous, traveling and spending time with family and their many friends up until the time of his death.

Reginald was a devoted father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He enjoyed hunting and anything outdoors. He was very mechanically inclined and worked 12 years as an automotive machinist and 16 years in the natural gas Industry. Over the years he forged many relationships with everyone he met. He never met a person he couldn’t talk to or relate with.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.