Reinhart (Riney) Hablutzel

"Smile when you think of me"

Riney was born in Burns, Colorado, on January 26, 1923, and passed peacefully on January 21, 2018. He led a full and interesting life from serving both in the United States Coast Guard as a Merchant Marine and in the National Guard during WW II.

He was also blessed to work as a certified welder instructor, machinist, and Ostrich/Emu rancher. He was a mentor to many fortunate people lucky enough to have known him.

Riney loved life and was always looking for the next big adventure. What he cherished most was his wife of 57 years, Ramona and his children; Ronnie, Richard, Ellen, Hedi, Jim, Brenda(Deceased), Jeannie, Sandra and Marie, along with beloved grand and great-grandchildren. Riney loved his savior and was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Contributions in his name can be made to: Hope West (Hospice) Care Center, 3090 N. 12th Street #B, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.