Renee Karen Batchel-Dallman passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018. Her family was with her that day. She was born on February 7, 1951 to Betty Patborsek-Batchel and Norman Eugene Batchel. Renee loved her family and her animals. She enjoyed a wonderful life training horses and dogs with her daughter, Casey. She spent her Summer's in the Roaring Fork Valley and her Winter's in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

She is survived by her daughter Casey Marie Walter and Son-In-Law, Lowell Walter, of Silt, CO. They gave her 3 grandchildren, Bennett, Brigs and Emory Walter, whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Jean Patborsek-Batchel and Norman Eugene Batchel of Carbondale. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her name to St. Stephen Catholic School in Glenwood Springs. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Glenwood Springs on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 10:30am