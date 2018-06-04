Renee Paralee Gross (March 23, 1961 — May 26, 2018)
June 4, 2018
Renee passed away in her sleep the morning of May 26th.
Renee was an EMT and volunteer firefighter for many years.
Renee is survived by her husband, Dickie Gross; her sons Tony (Lydia) Gross and Kelley; and her granddaughters, Mindy, Desteny and Joslyn. Her sister Kim (J. D.) Frantz, Her brothers Greg (Maria) Bullock, and David (Christi) Bullock and eight nieces and nephews and some great-nieces and -nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles (2009) and Paralee (2013) Bullock, and her son, Mikie Gross (2008).
Memorial services will be held at the Rifle Firehouse, on June 9th, 2018, at 2pm.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Roaring Fork Valley teens charged with sexually assaulting girl
- Crime briefs: Man arrested for indecent exposure near a Rifle tattoo shop
- Breaking: Body of missing Dillon man found on Berthoud Pass
- Glenwood Springs’ historic Hotel Colorado under new ownership
- FBI charges Carbondale man for pursuing sex with 7-year-old