Renee Paralee Gross

Renee passed away in her sleep the morning of May 26th.

Renee was an EMT and volunteer firefighter for many years.

Renee is survived by her husband, Dickie Gross, her sons Tony (Lydia) Gross and Kelley, her granddaughters, Mindy, Desteny, and Joslyn. Her sister Kim (J. D.) Frantz, Her brothers Greg (Maria) Bullock, and David (Christi) Bullock and eight nieces and nephews and some great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles (2009) and Paralee (2013) Bullock, and her son, Mikie Gross (2008).

Memorial services will be held at the Rifle Firehouse, on May 9th, 2018 at 2pm.