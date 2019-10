Reno Kelley Cerise, 85, of Basalt, Colorado, passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019.

Reno is survived by his wife Marilyn of 56 years and his children Beth, David, Alan and John. A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Farnum Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs.

A full obituary will follow.