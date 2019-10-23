Reno Kelly Cerise (February 15, 1934–October 22, 2019)

Reno Kelley Cerise, 85, of Basalt, Colorado passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Reno was born in Glenwood Springs, Colorado on February 15, 1934 to parents Mela Cerise and Margaret Dunand Cerise. He lived his life on the family farm in Basalt, Colorado. Reno was loved by his wife, Marilyn of 56 years. His children Beth, David, Alan, and John; 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Reno was a devout Traditional Roman Catholic. Reno is preceded in death by his parents, sister, and grandson. A viewing will be held on Thursday October 24, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Farnum Holt Funeral Home in Glenwood Springs. A Rosary Vigil will be held at 6:30 PM on Thursday October 24, 2019 at the church followed by a Requiem Mass at 9:30 AM on Friday October 25, 2019. All services to be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 2566 Sable Blvd. Aurora, Colorado.