Reverend James Cowan McClung II (Oct. 7, 1939 — Dec. 11, 2017)

Reverend James Cowan McClung II, age 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 11, 2017, and reunited with his bride of 56 years, Margaret Ann McClung, who preceded him in death by only 5 months and 17 days. They had known each other for only 10 days when they got married. At his time of death, he was at home, surrounded by family and passed peacefully.

James had many accomplishments, and deeply touched many lives while on his physical journey here on earth. He was most identified with and proud of his musical career in the 1950s-'60s playing guitar and writing and performing music with legendary rock and roll singer Gene Summers. During that career he had the privilege of backing the world-famous blues man Jimmie Reed in the 1960s on one occasion and had even met Elvis!

In addition to his musical career, he also was Colorado State Trooper; Southern Baptist Minister in Texas, Colorado and New Mexico; and Security Guard officer at Bellevue College in Seattle, WA. He had 4 children and many beloved dogs.

He is survived by his sister, Katrina Sue Nuncio (Joe) of Duncanville, TX; daughter Melisha Angelina Morton (Travis) of Grand Jct., CO; daughter Juliana Christina Phillips (Michael) of Stanwood, WA.; son James Cowan McClung III of Arlington, WA, and daughter Teresa Louise Bianco (Joseph) of New Castle, CO; nine grandchildren – Jacklyn Guffey, Kenny Guffey, Jake Wiegert, Jared Wiegert, Mindy McClung, Erika McClung, Carrie Bollock, Cindy Derby and Katie Bianco; and eight great-grandchildren.

The way he loved, laughed and protected will continue forever.

He left a mark on all of our hearts that no one else can understand unless you had the privilege of meeting Jim.

We know that there is joyous celebration going on in heaven today as Jim & Tina have been reunited with our family and friends that have passed before us.

We are sure he is in heaven playing and singing gospel rock-a-billy with Elvis and Jesus!

A memorial service will be in the summer of 2018.

Condolences may be sent to 6070 County RD 214, New Castle, CO 81647.

Psalms 139:13-16; Ezekiel 18:31-32; Matthew 24: 42-51; John 3:16