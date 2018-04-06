Richard C Simpson (Jan 12, 1934 – Mar 14, 2018)

Richard (Dick) Simpson, 84, of Redstone, CO, passed away March 14, 2018, at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs. Dick was born January 12, 1934, in Wichita, KS to Joseph (Jerry) and Anne (Witbeck) Simpson. He took over his father's insurance business in Wichita, where he and his wife of 49 years Cynthia (Cindy) (Draegert) Simpson raised their three sons. The two of them built their dream home and started their retired life in the Crystal River Valley in 1999. He loved travel, good food, fine wine and an occasional Manhattan. He also enjoyed tennis, golf, scouting and symphonic music, being a member of the board of the Wichita Symphony.

He is survived by his second wife Elida (Preciado Schleuter) Simpson, of Redstone, CO, her son Michael Schleuter (wife Lisa, daughters Victoria and Lauren) of Marble, CO, his brother Robert Simpson, of Lawrence, KS, and sons David (wife Bonny Eberly), of Binghamton, NY, John (fiancé Simin Niksiar), of Mill Valley, CA, and Mark (fiancé Audra Stock), of Bethesda, MD.

Memorial services were held at the Marble Community Church in Marble, CO. The family requests that memorial gifts be made in Richard C. Simpson's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org).